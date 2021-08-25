‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’: Romance & Secrets Abound in First Trailer (VIDEO)
The first trailer for Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem has arrived and it’s full of surprises, secrets, and romance. The limited spinoff series premiering Monday, September 6, and streaming new episodes through Friday, September 10 sees the return of some familiar faces as Salem’s residents travel outside of their usual setting. The series is streaming for free on Peacock, and Days fans are sure to get excited over the return of Charles Shaughnessy as Shane Donovan, a character he played on the original soap from 1984 to 1992.www.tvinsider.com
