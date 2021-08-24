Researchers awarded $3 million from National Institutes of Health
The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has awarded Guillermo “Willy” Prado—vice provost for faculty affairs; dean of the Graduate School; and professor of nursing and health studies, public health sciences, and psychology at the University of Miami—and his research team a four-year, $3.05 million grant for new research, “Scaling a Parenting EBI (Evidence-Based Intervention) for Latinx Youth Mental Health in Primary Care.”news.miami.edu
