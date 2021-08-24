Cancel
Researchers awarded $3 million from National Institutes of Health

By Robin Shear
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Institutes of Health (NIH) has awarded Guillermo “Willy” Prado—vice provost for faculty affairs; dean of the Graduate School; and professor of nursing and health studies, public health sciences, and psychology at the University of Miami—and his research team a four-year, $3.05 million grant for new research, “Scaling a Parenting EBI (Evidence-Based Intervention) for Latinx Youth Mental Health in Primary Care.”

Related
Public HealthYubaNet

Researchers: ‘Stop Prescribing Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19’

August 30, 2021 – In 2021, in the United States alone, there have been more than 560,000 prescriptions of hydroxychloroquine for the prevention, post-exposure and treatment of COVID-19. Since the onset in February 2020, the U.S. has been the epicenter of the pandemic and remains the world leader in cases and deaths. Last year, the 890,000 prescriptions for hydroxychloroquine were nine-fold greater than the previous years, leading to major shortages for the approved indications of autoimmune disease predominantly in younger women.
bloomberglaw.com

The Pandemic Blueprint for Improving Health-Care Access

As the pandemic continues to shine a bright light on inequalities in health-care access in the U.S., policy responses to the pandemic have the potential to pave the way to a more equitable future. This should not be surprising, given that the problem of vaccinating the country’s sprawling and highly...
Hattiesburg, MSusm.edu

USM Graduate Student Awarded Kirschstein-NRSA Predoctoral Fellowship to Promote Diversity in Health-Related Research

Limarie Reyes-Torres, a Biological Sciences Ph.D. candidate at The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) School of Biological, Environmental, and Earth Sciences, has been awarded the prestigious Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (NRSA), an individual predoctoral fellowship of the National Institute of Health that promotes diversity in health-related research.
miami.edu

University health economist heads new commission to examine inequities in global cancer care

Felicia Marie Knaul, a member of the Cancer Control Program at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, director of the University of Miami Institute for Advanced Study of the Americas, and professor at the Miller School of Medicine, will lead a new commission at The Lancet, a top global medical journal, to examine how to simultaneously strengthen cancer care and health systems worldwide, especially in the wake of COVID-19.
CancerNewswise

UCLA researchers awarded $1M from DOD to advance CAR T cell therapy for rare melanomas

Newswise — Scientists Dr. Cristina Puig-Saus and Dr. Daniel Shin from the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center have received a $1 million Translational Research Award from the U.S. Department of Defense Melanoma Research Program to help advance the use of chimeric antigen receptor, or CAR, T cell therapy as a treatment for people with acral, mucosal and uveal melanomas.
Washington Statestateofreform.com

$55.6 million grant awarded to Alzheimer’s research study led by University of Washington and Kaiser Permanente Washington

A long-running research study of dementia onset in older adults, led by the University of Washington, Kaiser Permanente Washington, and the University of California San Diego, has been awarded an estimated $55.6 million grant by the National Institute on Aging (NIA), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This award is more than three times the study’s current funding level.
Mental HealthHealthcareFinanceNews.com

Health equity and the impact of COVID-19 top employer concerns for 2022

Large U.S. employers pinpointed five major areas of concern, including health equity and the COVID-19 pandemic's long-term impact, as they modify benefits strategies and programs against the backdrop of the ongoing public health emergency, according to Business Group on Health's 2022 Large Employers' Health Care Strategy and Plan Design Survey.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

National Institute On Drug Abuse To Research Ayahuasca's Active Ingredient DMT In Partnership With Psilera Inc.

Psilera Inc., a Florida-based biotech company specializing in the psychedelics sector, announced a “research and development agreement” with the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) for the launch of a series of preclinical studies on Psilera’s psychedelic drug pipeline. The pipeline includes an intranasal formulation of N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT), the active...
Public Healthbiospace.com

Pondering a Potential Link Between COVID-19 and Alzheimer's Disease

Research presented earlier this month at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) 2021 discussed a possible link between COVID-19 and long-term cognitive deficits and how it may accelerate the pathology and symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. COVID-19 is associated with a broad range of symptoms, not just respiratory and gastrointestinal, but...
wustl.edu

NIH awards nearly $2M to Huebsch for study

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is the most common cause of sudden death in young people. The genetically inherited condition causes the heart muscle to enlarge, making it difficult for the muscle to relax between beats and often creating an irregular heartbeat. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is caused by genetic mutations in the sarcomere, a...
uky.edu

UK Receives $23.5 Million Clinical and Translational Science Award From the NIH

The University of Kentucky Center for Clinical and Translational Science (CCTS) has received a $23.5 million, four-year award from the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) at the National Institutes of Health. This is the third time the CCTS has successfully competed for the prestigious Clinical and Translational Award (CTSA), with continuous funding since 2011 totaling $65.4 million in research dollars.
Michigan Statemsu.edu

Researchers to study possible link between COVID-19 and menstrual changes

Researchers led by a Michigan State University professor will conduct two studies of whether infection with the COVID-19 virus or vaccination to prevent COVID-19 is affecting the menstrual cycles of women and girls. The studies, funded by the National Institutes of Health, follow anecdotal reports by some women that they had heavier or irregular menstrual cycles after they were infected with the virus or inoculated against it.
Mental Healthdrexel.edu

National Autism Indicators Report: High Rates of Mental Health Conditions and Persistent Disparities in Care

Mental health is an important part of whole-person health and wellbeing and is a key component of community health. But it is an often-overlooked part of health care. A recent report from the A.J. Drexel Autism Institute at Drexel University highlights the importance of mental health care in autistic children and adults. The report, the latest in the National Autism Indicators Report series, found high rates of mental health conditions in autistic children and adults and persistent disparities in mental health and health care by race and ethnicity.
CancerNewswise

Researcher receives $2.5 million grant to develop lung cancer treatment

Newswise — A researcher at the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center received a five-year, $2.5 million grant from the National Cancer Institute to develop a novel therapy to treat lung cancer. The research led by John Turchi, PhD, uses a small drug-like molecule designed to disrupt...

