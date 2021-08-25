Cancel
Texas State

Whiskey Myers Rank Their Top 5 Songs — Radio Texas Live Legends, On Demand [Listen]

By Billy Dukes
KIXS FM 108
 4 days ago
Whiskey Myers are enjoy great success in 2021, but the group's newest fans may appreciate hearing them reflect on their best songs before the hard work paid off. During this episode of Radio Texas Live Legends, Whiskey Myers visit to talk about new music and old music, as of Aug. 2014. Host Buddy Logan jokes that Cody Cannon and his crew visit so often he may as well put them to work, and there's truth to that — could you imagine being on a softball team with one of the hottest acts in Texas?

KIXS FM 108

Victoria, TX
KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

