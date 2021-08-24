Cancel
Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd Had a ‘Back to the Future’ Reunion

By ScreenCrush Staff
 7 days ago
These pictures — great scott! — they have warmed our hearts. Below you’ll see photos from Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd’s official Instagram accounts. The men are best known (at least as an onscreen pair) as Marty McFly and Doctor Emmett Brown from the Back to the Future trilogy. The pair haven’t made any films together in decades (and Fox recently announced his retirement form acting because of ongoing struggles with Parkinson’s disease) but they do occasionally get back together for signings and other events.

Amarillo, TX
98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

