Back in June this year, Microsoft sent the final Windows Server 2022 bits to OEMs for testing. And without so much as an official announcement, Microsoft has made the next version of its server product available to mainstream users. Windows Server 2022 will only be available on the Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC); unlike recent versions of the product. Windows Server 2016 and 2019 both had releases on the Semi-Annual Channel (SAC), although without support for the Desktop Experience server role. Windows Server SAC releases were designed to bring the latest container innovations to customers who needed them before the next LTSC release.