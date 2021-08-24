Pinero-Benson ’05, ’12 Receives Individual Award of Excellence from ASCA

Alexis Pinero-Benson ’05, ’12 (Bachelor of Music in Performance, Master of Music in Performance) was honored as the recipient of the Individual Award of Excellence from the Association for Student Conduct Administration (ASCA). He is the 11th recipient of this peer-nominated national honor. The award seeks to “recognize a professional who has made significant contributions to the development of their campus and community, service to the profession and commitment to education and mentoring.” Pinero-Benson currently serves as the director of student conduct at Oswego State University of New York. Visit www.oswego.edu to learn more.