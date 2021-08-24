Cancel
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Giving Surprise Pick-Ups For Free Through Lyft This Week

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is giving riders a chance to cruise through New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Atlanta for free using the Lyft rideshare app, according to a release. From Wednesday through Friday, riders could be surprised when ordering a Lyft XL with the iconic "Hot Dog on Wheels"...

Traffic963kklz.com

Lyft Users May Get A Surprise At Pick Up

If you use Lyft in certain states, your ride requested on the app may not be what shows up! The Oscar Meyer Weiner Mobile is picking up Lyft riders! That’s right, they’ll randomly show up to pick you up if you order a Lyft. It may show a SUV picking you up, but if you see the Oscar Meyer Weiner Mobile show up, that’s your ride. Now there’s no word on whether they’ll give you a free whistle while on your ride, but if they do off them, that’s a bonus! NY, Chicago, and few other states and cities are participating in this! Unfortunately Vegas is not one of them!
Chicago, ILaudacy.com

If you call a Lyft in Chicago, the Wienermobile might pick you up!

Lyft is partnering with Oscar Mayer, and picking people up in the WIENERMOBILE this week. But it's only happening in four cities, and you have to get lucky. They're doing it in New York, L.A., Chicago, and Atlanta. And the people who get it are selected at random, so it's not something you can reserve.
