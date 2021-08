If you find yourself with extra money and you’re looking for a sound investment to make, investing in real estate can be a brilliant idea. The main goal of investing in real estate is to make money through rental income and appreciation. Which can benefit your portfolio by providing a passive income, stable cash flow (ideally), and tax advantages through diversification. You can generate rental income with deferred tax profits to build up equity. If you need tips on how best to invest in real estate, here are five tips that are easy to understand: