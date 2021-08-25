Happy Dad Hard Seltzer Hits Rhode Island Shores

Atlantic Beverage Distributors announced its distribution of Happy Dad Hard Seltzer in Rhode Island and neighboring Massachusetts beginning in August. Founded by Canadian YouTube star pranksters the Nelk Boys, Happy Dad can be picked up in a 12-can variety pack featuring four flavors: Wild Cherry, Lemon Lime, Pineapple and Watermelon. Made with no artificial flavors and infused with electrolytes, each 12-ounce full-size can is 5% ABV and gluten-free with 1 gram of sugar and 100 calories. Co-founded by Nelk Boys Kyle Forgeard, John Shahidi and Sam Shahidi, Happy Dad’s entrance into the adult beverage space overwhelmed Instagram’s system, causing a temporary shutdown on the @happydad page in its first launch days.