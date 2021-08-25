Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Charles Smith Wines Take Center Stage for Virtual Tasting

thebeveragejournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpici Family Distributing hosted a virtual tasting and happy hour for the sales team with iconic winemaker Charles Smith called “Coast to Coast – Washington to Connecticut” on July 15. “We are Washington; we grow our wine, not make our wine,” said Smith. “Meaning that we find the grapes that have the flavor profile that we like to make the wine we want, sourcing from those vineyards that have great grapes, creating relationships with the growers to plant more for us, so if we get bigger, we get better at the same time.” All of the Charles Smith Wines vineyard sites are “very terroir-specific, with volcanic soils and rocks that give a lot of depth and variety” to the award-winning portfolio. Wines tasted were Vino Rosé 100% Sangiovese 2020, Casa Smith Cinghiale Sangiovese 2019, Substance Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 and Golden West Pinot Noir 2019.

www.thebeveragejournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Tasting#Washington Wine#Ros Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Opici Family Distributing#Vino Ros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinksgsabusiness.com

Upstate Weekend: CHAPS wine tasting

Seating for the first CHAPS wine tasting of the year is limited to 50 seats, and the museum expects tickets for the Sept. 9 event to go fast. Presented by Traveling Vineyard’s Haley Grant, the tasting will feature a silent gift basket auction and for early visitors, a viewing of the museum’s Twentieth Anniversary of 9/11 exhibit.
Paicines, CAsanbenito.com

Kinship Center to hold 65th Wine & Food Tasting

Nothing can keep a group of determined women from having a party with a purpose. When the Gabilan Chapter Kinship Center’s 65th Annual Wine & Food Tasting kicks off at Paicines Ranch on Sept. 11, it will feel like victory, especially for Kris Waller, who has been active with the group since 1980, and has worked on the committee to put on the event ever since.
RecipesAnchorage Daily News

Braising allows celery to take center stage in this versatile dish

Celery, with its tender heart and lush foliage, is often not the star of the show. In this recipe, the stalks and flavorful leaves get top billing and offer a surprisingly and deeply satisfying dish. Look for celery with firm, green stalks and lots of large, tender leaves. Braised with tomato and mushroom until fork tender, this dish is many times versatile. Anchovies or crispy diced pancetta add deep flavor. Or, switch out the mushrooms for other seasonal vegetables; add a rind of Parmesan or some tapenade to flavor and thicken the broth. Change up the profile by adding in some hot Madras curry, turmeric and a bit of ginger or coconut milk.
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Internationally Acclaimed Sommelier Rajat ‘Raj’ Parr Joins Stolo Winemaking Team

James Beard Award-winning author brings 20 years of winemaking excellence as he becomes Stolo Vineyards’ new winemaking consultant. – Stolo Vineyards is excited to welcome Rajat “Raj” Parr as their new Winemaking Consultant. Raj, an accomplished wine grape grower, sommelier, and wine author, will lead their winemaking team as they continue to grow and elevate the oenophile experience.
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: Wines of A to Z, 2021 Releases

A to Z Wineworks is one of the best-known producers of Oregon wines, and today we’re looking at three of their flagship releases, all dropping in 2021. 2020 A to Z Pinot Gris Oregon – Pinot gris doesn’t get fresher and more effusive than in this wine, a floral and fruity number that starts with bright applesauce notes then folds in silky coconut, vanilla custard, and lemon curd notes. Rounded and semisweet throughout, the lush finish is juicy and enduring. A to Z Pinot Gris is always an approachable and enjoyable wine, but the 2020 vintage shows off a depth of flavor that the wine doesn’t always have on tap. A- / $16.
Providence, RIthebeveragejournal.com

Mill’s Tavern Earns Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

Mill’s Tavern, located at 101 N. Main St. in Providence, was awarded with the 2021 Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. This marks the eighth consecutive year that the restaurant has received the prestigious honor. To mark the occasion, the tavern team was set to host a summer soiree on Aug. 18, featuring 25 of its most popular wines paired with a selection of hors d’oeuvres. “We are so honored to receive the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence once again,” said Kate Turner, General Manager, Mill’s Tavern. “We take great pride in offering wines for every palate and price point from some of the most well-respected wine regions in California, Oregon, Washington, as well as France, Italy, Argentina and Chile. We are so proud to offer some beautiful wines by the glass and emerging hidden gems.” Mill’s Tavern’s wine list, comprised of more than 250 labels from around the world and over 20 wines by the glass, showcases a selection of varietals and vintages specially tailored to the restaurant’s menu of fresh seafood and prime and wagyu beef and offers a new Premium Pours by the glass option featuring Rombauer Chardonnay, Belle Glos Las Alturas Pinot Noir and Heitz Cabernet Sauvignon.
Drinksvinepair.com

Bodega Santa Julia Is Reimagining the Winery Experience

In a frankly near-universal experience, life has recently taken all of us to some… unexpected places. Fortunately, over this same strange year, we’ve also learned an important lesson: wherever life takes us, good wine can follow. And thank God. Because while everyone enjoys savoring a glass of something complex in...
Drinksbourbonveach.com

Maker’s Mark Barrel Entry Proof Project (DNA Project)

Eight years ago, the people at Maker’s Mark were concerned about the barrel entry proof of their whiskey from an accounting standpoint. They have always used a 110 barrel entry proof to make their whiskey and never raised that number when the legal limit was raised to 125 proof. It is cheaper to manufacture whiskey with a 125 barrel entry proof, but it changes the flavor of the whiskey significantly. Maker’s Mark’s quality control department decided that they needed to be proactive on this subject. They got permission to put some barrels in the warehouse at higher proof to demonstrate why Maker’s Mark needed to keep the 110 barrel entry proof.
Napa, CA7x7.com

Bread & Butter's new Napa tasting room takes a laid-back approach to wine

Napa Valley's newest tasting room doesn't take things too seriously, unless, that is, you want them to. Even if you haven't tasted Bread & Butter Wines, you've probably at least seen the label. It's branding is reminiscent of Chanel's,: white, simple, and sleek with bold black lettering. Now one of the fastest-growing wine brands in the U.S., Bread & Butter has set down roots in Napa Valley with a new tasting room that pours limited-release, small production Napa Valley wines.
Drinksvinepair.com

VinePair Podcast: Are We Overselling Terroir?

On this week’s episode of the “VinePair Podcast,” hosts Adam Teeter, Joanna Sciarrino, and Zach Geballe take a look at the emphasis on terroir in the winemaking industry and how the importance of person and place come into play. They also break down some of the best drinks and moments from last week’s Bar Convent Brooklyn.
DrinksPosted by
Vail Daily

Red White Brew: Time to talk about Oktoberfest

This week, I am going to keep it short and sweet. I just got 20 cases of Can Wine Works wines — one of our private label wines out of Dundee, Oregon. We have two styles: a bubbly rosé and a bubbly white that come in four packs, equaling two bottles of wine. The rosé is primarily Pinot Gris and Chardonnay with a little Pinot Noir and Riesling. It has lively bubbles with hints of strawberry, lavender, kiwi and white flowers. The white has the same bubbles and grape varieties, but with a bit of Gewurztraminer instead of Pinot Noir. Flavors of pear, slate, gala apple, honey and sweet citrus leave you wanting more. These four-packs of cans are on sale for $19.99, and you can take them anywhere.
Drinkslacucinaitaliana.com

A Wine Tasting at Vétua in Cinque Terre

I’ve admired Vétua’s ½-hectare vineyard on countless occasions from under my umbrella at the Stella Marina beach club in Monterosso al Mare. Neat green rows stripe a rectangular patch on a seemingly vertical slope that flanks the Cinque Terre hiking trail between Monterosso and Vernazza. And I’ve sipped Vétua’s Vino Bianco, an intense golden – quasi orangey – wine, just as many times if not more. But I never actually visited the vineyard or did a proper wine tasting until recently.
DrinksNapa Valley Register

Local Tastes: Wine is not healthy. Period.

For years people and groups have been pushing to make wine out to be some sort of health elixir. It is not. What we do know is that the active ingredient in wine — alcohol — is highly addictive, can kill when consumed in excessive quantities, is associated with some cancers, is involved in 31% of all auto accidents, is a factor in many domestic abuse situations, increases risky behavior, can lead to dependency and can harm a fetus. Alcoholism wreaks havoc on millions of lives.
Drinksthebeveragejournal.com

Atlantic Beverage Adds New England Craft Brews

Atlantic Beverage Distributors launched several New England craft beer brands. Small Change Brewing Company of Somerville, Massachusetts, offers A Little Rain American Pale Ale, dry-hopped with Mosaic at 4.9% ABV; Whatever’s Cool With Me, an American IPA at 6.2% ABV, loaded with Citra hops, for a bright and floral American IPA; Push The Sky Away New England IPA, 6% ABV, packed with Citra, El Dorado and Mosaic hops; and Night Windows Robust Porter, 6.3% ABV, a rich blend of caramel, chocolate and black malts. From Mount Holly Beer Co. of Mount Holly, Vermont, comes The Green Stand IPA, a hoppy ale brewed to be light and with a bold flavor, is made with pilsner and a touch of wheat then hopped with West Coast Citra and Idaho 7 at 5.5% ABV; and Jaako NEIPA, made with pilsner, wheat and oats and given a big dose of dry hops, offers smooth notes of pineapple and green tea, at 5.9% ABV. And from Good Measure Brewing Co. of Northfield, Vermont, comes four beers: Early Riser American Cream Ale, Pigman Lives NEDIPA, Social Club NEPA and Barn Coat American Farmhouse Ale.
DrinksPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Women + Wine: Demystifying the ‘clean’ wine movement

In recent years, there has been a lot of talk among wine drinkers, environmentalists, and health nuts about natural, organic, biodynamic, sustainable, and otherwise “clean” wines.  There are restaurants that exclusively sell natural wines such as 8arm in Poncey Highlands, multi-level marketing wine clubs that are dedicated to offering only “clean” wines (a very gimmicky… The post Women + Wine: Demystifying the ‘clean’ wine movement appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
RestaurantsEater

A Tiny New Wine Bar Holds Big Promise Along LA’s West Third Street

A homey new wine bar has landed along West Third Street, one of the city’s most densely-packed restaurant corridors. The new Melanie, backed by a cadre of well-known wine folks, takes over for the closed Simple Things at 8310 W. 3rd Street tomorrow, with plans for a compact bottle list and rotating menu that leans into French and pan-Mediterranean flavors.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Parade

Summer Sips! Learn How to Make a Classic Americano Cocktail Just in Time for Fellini Forward

Have you heard the latest in film/cocktail news? Campari, the iconic Italian aperitif, recently announced the return of Campari’s Red Diaries with Fellini Forward; a pioneering project in collaboration with the late Fererico Fellini’s family and former colleagues. The one-of-a-kind documentary explores Fellini’s creative genius using artificial intelligence to emulate...
Portage County, OHrecord-courier.com

Animals take center stage at the Portage County Randolph Fair

Despite the heat and afternoon thunderstorms, Wednesday was still a busy day at the Portage County Randolph Fair. Youth from around the area were on hand to show off their best rabbits, pigs, cats, goats and horses and to show off their own skills. The fair continues through Sunday. Gates...
Drinksthebeveragejournal.com

New BuzzBallz Cocktails Chili Mango Joins Lineup

Oceanstate Wine & Spirits celebrated a new flavor to the BuzzBallz ready-to-drink lineup: Chili Mango. Food and cocktail culture on Instagram sparked a large interest in unique flavor profiles among millennials and older Gen Z consumers, said Founder and CEO Merrilee Kick, including spicy, fruit-forward drinks. “We love mango, and we love spice in Texas,” Kick says. “We developed that flavor a year ago, and it is just now entering the market.” The cocktail pairs well with citrus, as well as savory and smoky foods. BuzzBallz cocktails core flavors include Tequila ‘Rita, Choc Tease and Horchata, among its multicolored offerings. BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion is a woman-owned and family-operated Texas distillery, winery and brewery founded in 2009. In a little more than 10 years, the company has greatly expanded its product base and begun to grow into a worldwide brand. As the only woman-owned facility that is a licensed distillery, winery and brewery in the U.S., the company has gained significant recognition, boasting distribution nationally and in several countries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy