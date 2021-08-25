Charles Smith Wines Take Center Stage for Virtual Tasting

Mill’s Tavern, located at 101 N. Main St. in Providence, was awarded with the 2021 Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. This marks the eighth consecutive year that the restaurant has received the prestigious honor. To mark the occasion, the tavern team was set to host a summer soiree on Aug. 18, featuring 25 of its most popular wines paired with a selection of hors d’oeuvres. “We are so honored to receive the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence once again,” said Kate Turner, General Manager, Mill’s Tavern. “We take great pride in offering wines for every palate and price point from some of the most well-respected wine regions in California, Oregon, Washington, as well as France, Italy, Argentina and Chile. We are so proud to offer some beautiful wines by the glass and emerging hidden gems.” Mill’s Tavern’s wine list, comprised of more than 250 labels from around the world and over 20 wines by the glass, showcases a selection of varietals and vintages specially tailored to the restaurant’s menu of fresh seafood and prime and wagyu beef and offers a new Premium Pours by the glass option featuring Rombauer Chardonnay, Belle Glos Las Alturas Pinot Noir and Heitz Cabernet Sauvignon.