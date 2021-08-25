Charles Smith Wines Take Center Stage for Virtual Tasting
Opici Family Distributing hosted a virtual tasting and happy hour for the sales team with iconic winemaker Charles Smith called “Coast to Coast – Washington to Connecticut” on July 15. “We are Washington; we grow our wine, not make our wine,” said Smith. “Meaning that we find the grapes that have the flavor profile that we like to make the wine we want, sourcing from those vineyards that have great grapes, creating relationships with the growers to plant more for us, so if we get bigger, we get better at the same time.” All of the Charles Smith Wines vineyard sites are “very terroir-specific, with volcanic soils and rocks that give a lot of depth and variety” to the award-winning portfolio. Wines tasted were Vino Rosé 100% Sangiovese 2020, Casa Smith Cinghiale Sangiovese 2019, Substance Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 and Golden West Pinot Noir 2019.www.thebeveragejournal.com
