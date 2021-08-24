Is Bo Nix going to be the starter against Akron?

Is it no longer Bo Time?

Nix has reportedly been struggling in each of Auburn’s fall scrimmages and might be falling behind in camp. TJ Finley has reportedly looked more accurate and not as mistake-prone as Nix. Demetris Davis did not participate in the second scrimmage, but he was one of the few bright spots offensively in the first.

Could we possibly see Finley or Davis starting Week 1?

Lindsay Crosby of Newstalk WANI joined Zac Blackerby on the “Locked on Auburn” podcast to share his opinion on Bo Nix’s future at Auburn.

With as much change as they have put into this offense, as far as completely changing how we do things, and not changing the offensive line personnel, I think that means (the coaching staff) understands that Bo’s mobility gives us the best chance to win. He’s been on campus and around these coaches a lot more than TJ Finley. He’s had a lot more opportunities to learn the playbook. Now, am I 100% sure that Bo will finish the season as the starter? No. I’m not. I can see a possibility where through poor performance (from Nix), TJ Finley takes over. I think one way or another, this is the final season that Bo Nix starts at Auburn. If he has a really good to great season, obviously he goes pro. But if he has just an “OK” season, I think we’re going to see some sort of change made in the offseason because I don’t think Bryan Harsin is going to accept “just OK” out of a third-year quarterback in the SEC. One way or another, this is the last season he starts for Auburn.

List

Contact/Follow us @theauburnwire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion.