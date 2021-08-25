Cancel
Cars

Wednesday August 25

By conniet
wnax.com
 4 days ago

Terry looking for a cab for a 856 int. in decent condition 712-540-1011. 2019 aluma 7712H Tilt 12 foot Like new $2500/obo. 605-201-2865 Brad Viborg SD. 4 sale 1949 JD A runs but not to well lyle Holstein IA 7128303478. For Sale Demco 525 gravity wagon. 525 bushels. 21.5l-16.1 flotation...

wnax.com

#Great Plains#Gravity Wagon#Soybeans#Lyle Holstein Ia
5 State Trader for 8-27-21

Case IH 881 forage harvester with 2 row adjustable corn head and a 5 ft hay head…. Motor cycle parts…..2009 Gold Wing…….. 1382 Harvest International auger…electric hopper mover…good shape….13 inch by 82 foot long. 9500 dollars. 712-540-2588. 1977 International cab over semi with 22 foot box…13 speed tranny and Cummins...
B102.7

Buick and Chevrolet Recall 34,000 Vehicles

A potential suspension problem caused by too much corrosion protection in cars sold in states known for their harsh winter driving conditions is behind the latest batch of vehicle recalls. According to Consumer Reports, General Motors is recalling about 34,000 vehicles because of a possible issue with the rear toe...
Henderson Products

Henderson Products in Manchester is growing and may have an opportunity available for you to help build snow and ice removal equipment . They have a variety of openings for welders, including their weld training program, fabricators, assembly, material handlers, maintenance and installation technicians with hydraulics or electrical experience who build the trucks on the chassis. Join their dedicated team and enjoy a competitive salary, a comprehensive benefits package, immediate PTO, other incentive programs and a 15% night shift premium! Apply today at hendersonproducts.com or stop by 1085 S 3rd Street for an application. You’ll be glad you did!
Video Vault

Wilson County Memorial Hospital, 8/2/2021 – Hospital board approves purchase of land, expanding presence to La Vernia Floresville City Council, 8/3/2021 – Floresville council focuses on cemetery, street repairs Stockdale City Council, 8/3/2021 – Meeting Watch Floresville City Council audit, 8/5/2021 – Auditors commend Floresville city staff for accounting Wilson County Commissioners, 8/9/2021 – Meeting Watch.
Open Beef Show Results

Three grand champions were crowned in the Inter-State Fair Open Beef Show earlier this week. Champion commercial heifer went to Brenley Grigsby and reserve champion to Josh Heuertz. Abbie Emberson won grand champion heifer with her Simmental and Brody Grigsby was reserve champion with his Angus. Grand champion bull goes...
Walmart Supercenter temporarily closed

Wet & muggy for now. Drier pattern tomorrow & Thursday? I'm tracking where lower humidity will be later this week. Spoiler: I'm not getting my hopes up down here on the coast. More thunderstorms today thanks to nearby stalling front. Parents at West Harrison Middle frustrated over mask mandate. Updated:...
Thursday August 26

2019 Aluma 7712HTILT 12 foot trailer 2 inch ball hookup $2500/obo 605-201-2865 Brad Viborg SD. For Sale ’04 Wilson Grain Trailer with tandem axle and air ride. Natural aluminum color, 66″ sides, ag hoppers New electric Shurlock tarp installed fall of 2020 with remote. Super single tires, 425/65/22.5, two brand new tires, two nearly new tires. New brakes and s cams just installed, new wheel seals and oil sites as well. Ready for harvest Near Mapleton IA $19,900 Call Scott 712.880.1304 if you want to look or have any questions.
Wednesday, August 25: Made in Massachusetts

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts maple syrup doesn’t get as much love as the Vermont variety, but in a word, it’s delicious. The owners of Hollis Hill Farm argue syrup from the commonwealth is even healthy (it comes from a tree after all)! Tonight, we sample and shop products made in Mass, including pies, paintings, and hand crafted wood designs for the home.

