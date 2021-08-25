Wednesday August 25

Henderson Products in Manchester is growing and may have an opportunity available for you to help build snow and ice removal equipment . They have a variety of openings for welders, including their weld training program, fabricators, assembly, material handlers, maintenance and installation technicians with hydraulics or electrical experience who build the trucks on the chassis. Join their dedicated team and enjoy a competitive salary, a comprehensive benefits package, immediate PTO, other incentive programs and a 15% night shift premium! Apply today at hendersonproducts.com or stop by 1085 S 3rd Street for an application. You’ll be glad you did!