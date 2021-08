It’s official: Jennifer Carpenter will appear in Showtime’s forthcoming Dexter revival — and she will do so as a full-fledged series regular, TVLine has confirmed. Additionally, Carpenter — who on Tuesday participated in a Dexter Q&A at the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour — revealed that she will be playing a new and imaginary iteration of Debra, who was killed off in the 2013 series finale. Basically, Deb’s the new Harry. “I don’t think of her as a ghost [per se, but] more of a link or an echo or an inconvenient truth for Dexter,” the actress explained. “[She] comes back to sort...