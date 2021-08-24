The Founder’s Guide to Flavor Palm Beach

Briana Beaty started Flavor Palm Beach—a month-long celebration of good food and good living in the Palm Beaches—in 2007 after moving from Miami to Palm Beach Gardens. She had been missing the popular restaurant events she grew to love, such as Miami Spice, and decided to take things into her own hands. “I turned my lunch hour, weekends, and after-hours into Flavor headquarters,” says Beaty, a mother of three who is also the founder of “The Palm Beach Moms” blog. “I worked my tail off—lots of blood, sweat, and tears—but it came together.” Now, almost 15 years later and with restaurants still trying to rebuild from the pandemic, Beaty is excited for locals to get out there and explore and support the foodie scene. More than 40 restaurants are participating in Flavor Palm Beach 2021, which runs through the month of September. Prix fixe, three-course lunches start at $23; dinners $39-$45. Here, Beauty shares a few highlights.