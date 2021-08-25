Guitar Virtuoso and Composer Hal Lindes on the Role of Celestion Speakers in his Expansive Career

Maui, HI, August, 24, 2021—For more than forty years, artist, composer, and producer Leonardo Bella has been on a singular quest to capture the fine details of acoustic instrumentation in unique spaces across the globe. From his years as co-owner ofSkyline Studios in New York to his work with orchestral ensembles for Sony Classical, Bella’s assets have been his finely tuned ear and a discerning, almost spiritual dedication to constructing the perfect signal chain of only the finest components. He recently brought these skills to bear on a video performance of renowned Russian cellist Georgy Gusev of “Starlings Over Rome” — a piece arranged for a trio of cellos that sees Gusev ‘accompanying’ himself on all three parts. To ensure that every detail of the lively performance was captured, Bella utilized some of his trusted favorites — the Mojave Audio MA-1000 and a pair of MA-100s.