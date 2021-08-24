Pioneering Project for Bend Central District
(Third Street Marketplace | Photo by Cascade Business News) Third Street Marketplace Features Starbucks & Washington Trust Bank Flagship. One of the only new central Third Street retail developments in Bend in over a decade has been unveiled as a model project within the city’s Central District Overlay — an initiative aiming to transform the area into a vibrant, healthy and inclusive mixed-use neighborhood with safe connections between east and west in close proximity to downtown.cascadebusnews.com
