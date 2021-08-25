Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

People Moves: Howden Names Willis’ Everling as CEO Netherlands, Corporate; Carpenter’s Christian to BMS Re; Aon Reins Hires TigerRisk’s Jackson in U.S.

Insurance Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis edition of International/Reinsurance People Moves details appointments at three brokers: Howden, BMS Re and Aon with roles in the Netherlands and the U.S. A summary of these new hires follows here. Howden Appoints Willis’ Everling as CEO Netherlands, Corporate. Howden, the London-based insurance broker, announced Jeroen Everling has been...

www.insurancejournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bms#Ceo#Corporate Howden#Placement#Cco Europe#Artai#Christian Bms Re#Catastrophe Analytics#Catastrophe Team#Predictive Analytics#U S Aon Plc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
Businessprweek.com

Hill+Knowlton’s Ricardo Cesar named sole CEO for Latin America

SAO PAULO: Ricardo Cesar is now the sole CEO and president of Hill+Knowlton Strategies in Latin America, effective immediately. Based in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Cesar had been the co-CEO and president of H+K LatAm since 2018, with Eduardo Vieira serving as co-CEO. Vieira, who stepped down from his role, is pursuing a new opportunity.
MarketsInsurance Journal

Global Insurance M&A Drops 3% in 1st Half of 2021: Clyde & Co. Report

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the global insurance industry dropped 3% in the first half of 2021 with 197 completed deals worldwide, down from 206 in the second half of 2020, according to Clyde & Co.’s “Insurance Growth Report” mid-year update. At the same point last year, 201 deals had...
BusinessInsurance Journal

People Moves: QBE Hires Swiss Re’s Mejia for LatAm Property U/W; Zurich Names Kasahara Chief Data Officer; Occam’s Green Joins Rokstone to Head Power Generation

This edition of International People Moves details appointments at QBE International, Zurich Insurance, and MGA Rokstone. A summary of these new hires follows here. QBE International Appoints Mejia as VP of Property Underwriting, LatAm. QBE International has ramped up its focus on Latin American opportunities with additions to its regional...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Candid Names Ann Mei Chang as the Organization's New CEO

Trailblazer chosen to guide the country’s most comprehensive source of data tools on nonprofits, foundations, and grants. Candid’s board of trustees today announced the selection of Ann Mei Chang as the organization’s new chief executive officer. Ann Mei is a leading expert on social innovation with global experience in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. She will begin serving in this role on October 4, 2021, overlapping with current leader Bradford K. Smith through the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition.
BusinessInsurance Journal

People Moves: Chubb Names Georgia-Based Booker, Meyer to EVP Roles; Skipper Joins Palomar; The Villages Adds Dooley

Chubb announced leadership appointments within its North America Property business unit and in its wholesale excess and surplus lines division, Westchester. Matt Booker has been appointed Executive Vice President, Westchester Property and Inland Marine, where he will have responsibility for leading overall efforts, including new business development, strategic direction, and implementation of underwriting strategy and product development of all property and inland marine products and services. Based in Alpharetta, Georgia, Booker will report to Scott Meyer, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group, and Division President of Westchester.
Texas StateInsurance Journal

People Moves: Incline in Texas Makes Series of Hires, Promotion

Incline P&C Group in Austin, Texas, made several new hires and a promotion within the company. Sheel J. Patel will join as chief financial officer and Sameer Khanbwill join as chief risk officer. Additionally, Cesar Gregorio will join as controller and Allen Halbrook has been named chief legal officer. Patel...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

The Agency Appoints Tara Scholl-Gettles as Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations and Promotes Ricardo Beer to Vice President of Franchise Sales West

Brokerage’s Franchise Division Expands with New Leadership and Offices Around the World. Global real estate brokerage, The Agency is pleased to announce the appointment of Tara Scholl-Gettles as Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations. Ricardo Beer, who previously served as Director of Franchise Operations, has been promoted to Vice President of Franchise Sales West. The bolstering of the executive level leadership within The Agency’s franchise division comes at a time of impressive growth for the firm. The Agency also announced today its 21st franchise location will be in Boston and the firm will open a franchise office in Montréal by the end of the year. More international destinations are scheduled to launch toward the end of the year and early next year.
Illinois StateInsurance Journal

Illinois Gives Pie Approval to Acquire Western Select

Pie Carrier Holdings has received regulatory approval from the Illinois Department of Insurance to acquire Western Select Insurance Co. from a subsidiary of Premia Holdings Ltd. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The proposed acquisition represents a step by Pie Carrier Holdings, a subsidiary of the insurtech Pie, formed...
BusinessInsurance Journal

Insurtech ELEMENT and MGA Parametrix Launch Cloud Outage Insurance in Europe

ELEMENT, the Berlin-based insurtech, announced a partnership with managing general agent, Parametrix Insurance, launching parametric cloud outage insurance for companies in Germany. The product is designed to cover financial losses due to downtime of third-party IT and cloud infrastructure providers. Parametrix developed this unique insurance solution based on its proprietary...
BusinessInsurance Journal

People Moves: New Hires at Verisk, LL Global; RT Specialty Promotes Amara

Verisk Names Holzer as Executive VP, Chief Human Resources Officer. Verisk, a global data analytics provider, appointed Sunita Holzer as executive vice president and chief human resources officer (CHRO). Bringing three decades of human resources leadership experience across relevant industries, Holzer will oversee Verisk’s global human resources operations and strategy.
BusinessInsurance Journal

People Moves: Coomer Joins Swiss Re’s iptiQ as CTOO; COGITANDA Hires Gerety from Liberty Specialty as Chief Ins. Officer; Ki Names Hodgson 1st CTO

This edition of International People Moves details technology appointments at Swiss Re’s iptiQ and the digital Lloyd’s syndicate Ki as well as an appointment at German cyber risk management and insurance solutions provider COGITANDA. A summary of these new hires follows here. Coomer Joins Swiss Re’s iptiQ as Chief Technology...
BusinessCNBC

McDonald's taps new CMO, international market leaders in executive shuffle

McDonald's tapped company veterans and a Petco executive to fill slots leading marketing efforts and its international markets. The executive shuffle comes a month after McDonald's created the new role of global chief customer officer. McDonald's announced a number of promotions on Tuesday, tapping company veterans and a Petco executive...
Businessmartechseries.com

Drips Names Casey Sylvia as Vice President of Client Operations

Drips, the founders of Conversational Texting®, today announced Casey Sylvia has joined the company as Vice President of Client Operations and will focus on client onboarding and operational excellence as the company continues to focus on providing an excellent client experience and strategic growth over the next several years. Marketing...
NFLadvisorhub.com

Wells Fargo Nabs JPMorgan Bank Exec to Lead its Bid for Diverse Client Roster

Wells Fargo has hired a JPMorgan Chase executive, and former National Football League ball player, to lead its push for a more diverse client roster, the company announced today. At Wells, Clarence Nunn will report to Barry Sommers, the wealth management unit’s CEO, and Kleber Santos, its head of diverse...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Wealthtech Syfe Hires Four New Executives

a Wealthtech licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), has made four new senior hires, according to a note from the company. Founded in 2017 and publicly launching in July 2019, Syfe is licensed by the MAS under a Capital Markets Services (CMS) License for conducting retail and institutional fund management activities.
Businesshospitalitynet.org

Aimbridge Hospitality Announces Departure Of Founder, Dave Johnson

Aimbridge Hospitality announced Tuesday that founder, Dave Johnson, will be leaving Aimbridge to pursue other external opportunities. In January of this year, Johnson stepped aside from day-to-day operations and his role as CEO and handed the reins of the company to Mike Deitemeyer. Since that time, Johnson has held the position of Executive Chairman where he has focused primarily on strategic M&A.
Businessaithority.com

Alwin Schauer Appointed as Chief Revenue Officer of Basware

Alwin Schauer has been appointed as the Chief Revenue Officer of Basware and member of the Executive Team. Mr. Schauer will report to Klaus Andersen, Chief Executive Officer of Basware. Klaus Andersen continues as the company’s interim CRO until Mr. Schauer starts in his position on 1st of September 2021.
Medical & BiotechMySanAntonio

Preeminent Patent Prosecutor Hogene Choi Joins Morrison & Foerster's Market-Leading Life Sciences Team

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. Morrison & Foerster, a leading global law firm, is pleased to announce the arrival of Hogene Choi as a partner in its Patent Strategy + Prosecution Group. Ms. Choi brings over 20 years of combined experience in technical software engineering, data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), patent prosecution, and litigation to the firm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy