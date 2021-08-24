Cascade Business News Founded by an Incredible Woman

As seen in Cascade Business News’ Women in Business August 18 edition now available. Cascade Business New (CBN) was founded by the late Pamela Hulse Andrews in 1994. She was told by many advisors that starting a business journal was going to be difficult and was advised against the endeavor. She did it anyway. Relying upon her past experiences in marketing and owning an advertising agency, she secured a small business loan and went to work.