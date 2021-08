Holyoke’s 107 S. Reynolds Ave. has been home to Gary Kumm since the 1970s, so it wasn’t easy for him to see his house go up in flames Monday, Aug. 23. Holyoke Volunteer Fire Department was called to the blaze at 5:55 a.m. Crew members fought the fire for about 10 hours on Monday with the help of the Haxtun and Amherst fire departments.