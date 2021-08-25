Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

When Will Kids Under 12 Be Able To Get The COVID-19 Vaccine?

By Maria Loreto
irvineweekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore and more COVID-19 vaccines have been approved. Here’s when children under 12 will be able to get their shot. The third round of COVID-19 vaccines has been approved for a variety of people, prompting many to wonder when kids under 12 will be approved as well. While a lot of people have yet to be vaccinated, many parents are worried about their kids and the risk of contracting and spreading the disease in schools, summer camps, family gatherings, and more.

irvineweekly.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#On Children#Reuters#The Cincinnati Hospital#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Vice

Anti-Vaxxers Move the Goalposts After FDA Approves COVID Vaccine

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. The Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday has boosted hopes that at least some of the millions of unvaccinated adults in the U.S. would change their minds. But right on cue, anti-vaxxer social media influencers and Republican politicians are finding new reasons to oppose the vaccine.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

74 Percent of Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

Thanks to the highly transmissible nature of the Delta variant, the national daily average of COVID cases has been on the rise for just over a month, especially among those who are unvaccinated. Fortunately, mounting data has found that most breakthrough cases affecting those who have received their shots are less likely to result in hospitalization or death. But a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shed some light on the rare instances of severe COVID cases in fully vaccinated people, finding that nearly three-quarters of them have one thing in common.
Public Healthabc23.com

Health Corncern With Covid Vaccines

To get the vaccine or not to – that’s the question many families have been discussing since three pharmaceutical giants unveiled their COVID vaccinations months ago. However, it isn’t a conceivable choice for some with preexisting health issues that could cause serious harm. Mary Ferrenberg and Edith Weible both want...
KidsPosted by
NBC News

Vaccinated parents' new worry: Can I transmit Covid to my unvaccinated kids?

When Kate Eichelberger and her husband got their Covid-19 vaccinations, they felt a sense of protection — not just for themselves, but for their young children, too. At 6 and 8 years old, the kids are not yet eligible for Covid-19 shots, which are currently only available to those 12 and up. But Eichelberger felt relieved knowing that as a fully vaccinated adult, if she were exposed to the coronavirus at her workplace or anywhere else, it was unlikely she would bring it home to her children.
Public HealthNewsweek

New Vaccine-Resistant Strain of COVID Could Emerge if People Don't Get Vaccinated: Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning that a COVID-19 strain "worse" than the Delta variant could emerge unless there is a significant increase in vaccinations. Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), told ABC's George Stephanopoulos that a continual cycle of new vaccine-resistant variants emerging would occur unless vaccination rates increase during a Good Morning America interview on Thursday.
Public Healthdeseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals when COVID-19 will be under control

The novel coronavirus might not be under control until early 2022, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Fauci told CNN on Monday that the U.S. could put the pandemic away if a majority of people get vaccinated by early 2022.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
KTAR News

Valley physician says parents shouldn’t lie about kids’ ages to get COVID-19 vaccine

PHOENIX — Parents eager to get their young children vaccinated against COVID-19 shouldn’t lie about their kids’ ages to do so, a Valley doctor said Thursday. Dr. Frank LoVecchio, an emergency medicine physician with Valleywise Health, understands concerns families are dealing with — including school being back in session — but wants parents to trust health professionals.
PharmaceuticalsVallejo Times-Herald

New CDC study finds COVID-19 far riskier than vaccines

How risky are the COVID-19 vaccines? A new study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the risk of illness, hospitalization and death following the shots is far lower than the danger from becoming infected with the highly contagious and often deadly virus. Three health threats...
Kidsromper.com

Pediatricians Urge FDA To Approve Covid Vaccine Use In Kids ASAP

As Covid-19 cases rise in children, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has urged the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve a safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine for children under the age of 12 as soon as possible. In a letter to Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, the AAP asked the agency to consider how their recent decision to push vaccine manufacturers into expanding the size of pediatric Covid-19 vaccine trials may impact children preparing to head back to school this fall amid a surge in cases driven largely by the highly transmissible Delta variant.
KidsPosted by
Ladders

Young children may pose greatest COVID risk in household

Babies and toddlers transmit COVID-19 to members of their households faster than teens and children above the age of 3, according to new research published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics. After reviewing data from 6,280 homes, the authors determined that the risk of transmission to other household members was 40%...
KidsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Bernard Black and Martin Skladany: FDA must fast-track COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 12

If the Food and Drug Administration continues on its current path, a COVID-19 vaccine for children under 12 probably won’t be available until early 2022 — an eternity in this pandemic. Kids infected by the highly contagious delta variant have overwhelmed children’s hospitals in parts of Florida and Texas. A record number of children — more than 1,900 — are hospitalized in the U.S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy