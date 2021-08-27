Forecast: Hazy, Hot & Humid Through the Weekend

A drier pattern settles back in today and into the weekend as the Bermuda High builds in from the Atlantic. So, overall rain chances will be reduced to a spotty, typical summertime setup. Areas of patchy fog will be possible during the morning hours.

Temps will climb through the weekend, with highs in the low the low 90s Friday. Feels will be around 100. Weekend highs will be in the mid 90s, with feels closer to 103 through Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Strong high pressure will keep afternoon highs well above average. Highs will be in the mid 90s Monday and Tuesday, with feels near 104. A cold front will start pushing into the central United States early next week. This front will pick up Ida and start to steer it to the north and then northeast. Both the Euro and the GFS bring front and the moisture towards central NC Wednesday, lingering into Thursday. We'll fine-tune details of timing and rain totals into early next week. Heavy rain and flooding are not concerns at this point. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Highs Thursday will be in the low and mid 90s.

Tropical Storm Ida was named in the Caribbean yesterday afternoon to the southeast of the Cayman Islands, and is now about 30 miles ENE of Grand Cayman. As Ida moves northwest, it will gradually intensify until making landfall over the western tip of Cuba. Once the storm is north of Cuba and into the Gulf of Mexico, it should become a hurricane tomorrow, and is expected to rapidly intensify into a major (category 3) hurricane before making landfall Sunday night/Monday morning. Landfall will likely occur over Louisiana, but there is still time for the track to shift some. Storm surge, wind, and flooding rain are all concerns

There is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge inundation along the coasts of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama, where a Storm Surge Watch is in effect. There is an increasing risk of dangerous hurricane-force winds beginning Sunday along the portions of the coasts of Louisiana and Mississippi, including metropolitan New Orleans, where a Hurricane Watch is in effect. Ida is also expected to produce heavy rains across the central Gulf Coast from southeast Louisiana to coastal Mississippi, Alabama, as well as the Lower Mississippi Valley starting Sunday into Monday, resulting in considerable flash, urban, small stream, and riverine flooding.

Two other areas in the Atlantic basin could become tropical systems this weekend. These systems will stay out to sea. On disturbance is east of Bermuda. It's forecast to accelerate northeastward on Sunday toward the central-north Atlantic. Another wave midway between the Cabo Verde Islands

and the Lesser Antilles is producing limited showers and thunderstorms. A tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days before it moves into an environment of stronger upper-level winds and slightly cooler waters.

Have a great weekend!

Kweilyn Murphy