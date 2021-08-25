Cancel
Education

After sticker, group will examine speech at Sacred Heart Greenwich

By Emilie Munson
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

GREENWICH — After a controversy over one student’s Planned Parenthood sticker infuriated many alumnae and drew headlines in national outlets, Sacred Heart Greenwich announced Tuesday that it is forming a working group to examine student expression and independent thinking on its campus.

“The working group will examine the clarity, consistency and appropriateness of the School’s policies regarding personal expression and present a report of findings and specific recommendations for improvement to the Board of Trustees before the start of the 2018-2019 school year,” Head of School Pamela Hayes wrote in a statement.

The working group will include students, parents, alumnae, faculty, administration, religious advisors and other members of the Sacred Heart Greenwich community. The Board of Trustees will choose a leadership team for the working group.

“The Board of Trustees will also identify external, professional resources to help organize this initiative, set it in motion and guide its activities as soon as possible,” Hayes said. “We will announce the leadership team for the working group shortly and will update you on our progress regularly.”

The announcement comes one day after the all-girls Catholic school reversed its decision on sophomore Kate Murray’s attendance at the school.

“Kate has chosen to continue to display the sticker and is happy to remain a part of such a special community,” Kate’s mother Tracy wrote in an email Monday. “We are moved by the outpouring of support by the alumnae and the community at large and are heartened by its encouragement of one young woman’s voice.”

According to her parents, Sacred Heart Greenwich told Kate last week she had a choice: remove the Planned Parenthood sticker from her laptop immediately or leave the school. She was told she could leave immediately or at the end of the academic year.

The sticker states “I stand with Planned Parenthood” and is one of many on Kate’s laptop. A Wilton resident, Kate is an excellent student with no prior discipline record, her parents said. The Catholic family’s older daughter Alex also attended Sacred Heart Greenwich and graduated in 2012.

Sacred Heart Greenwich cannot comment on individual student matters, school officials said.

But in an Op-Ed published in Greenwich Time Sunday, Hayes said the school discourages students from displaying political stickers, banners and buttons on campus and sometimes instructs students to take them down.

“Some have misinterpreted our position as opposition to a specific organization or an attempt to shut down independent thinking on our campus,” Hayes wrote. “We believe that despite the powerful role these communications tools may play in the public square, their presence in a private educational environment can stifle learning and limit honest debate ... While, of course, not all messages on stickers are controversial or offensive, political, provocative or promotional displays can have unintended consequences in an academic setting.”

The school’s treatment of Kate Murray gained fierce backlash online from Sacred Heart Greenwich alumnae and others.

More than 2,900 people signed an online petition supporting Kate, as of 11:30 a.m. Monday. The petition stated “Unless Kate is allowed her freedom of speech, all of my future donations that would have been allocated to Sacred Heart Greenwich will now and forever be donated to Planned Parenthood.”

Many alumni sent letters to the administration to express their dismay.

The Class of 2012 sent a joint letter to the school stating: “We implore you to reconsider your expulsion of Kate Murray, and to take into account the type of precedent an action like this would set. As alumnae of Sacred Heart Greenwich, we stand with Kate and are proud of the strong young woman she has become.”

Planned Parenthood Federation of America President Cecile Richards tweeted her encouragement to Murray.

“Kate, Planned Parenthood is so proud to count you as a supporter,” she wrote. “Keep fighting for what you believe in. #IstandwithKateMurray.”

Sacred Heart Greenwich is not a diocesan school, but Catholic doctrine guides the school’s academics and student life. Students of all races and religions may attend the school, officials said.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Bridgeport supported Sacred Heart Greenwich’s initial decision to ask Kate Murray to leave. Head of School Hayes consulted Bishop Frank Caggiano on her decision, the diocese confirmed.

“The Catholic Church’s opposition to abortion is almost universally understood, as is its consistent pro-life ethic, which defends the right to life of all those among us, particularly the most vulnerable in our society,” the diocese said in a statement Thursday evening. “As such the diocese fully supports the commitment of Head of School Pamela Hayes to affirm the Church’s teaching, while also recognizing and respecting the right of students to question and challenge as they grow in the learning process and prepare to address the important moral and ethical issues they will face in their lives.”

As a private school, Sacred Heart Greenwich has a legal right to limit student expression on its grounds. The First Amendment only regulates the government’s ability to limit freedom of speech, with public schools included as an arm of the government, according to Daniel Klau, professor at the University of Connecticut School of Law, who studies the amendment.

The story, first reported by Greenwich Time, grabbed headlines online in the New York Times, Washington Post and USA Today, among others, including the Daily Mail and Independent in England.

emunson@greenwichtime.com; Twitter: @emiliemunson

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

