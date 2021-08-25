Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adair County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Allen, Anderson, Barren, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-25 05:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Allen; Anderson; Barren; Boyle; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Butler; Casey; Clark; Clinton; Cumberland; Edmonson; Fayette; Garrard; Grayson; Green; Hancock; Hardin; Hart; Jessamine; Larue; Lincoln; Logan; Madison; Marion; Meade; Mercer; Metcalfe; Monroe; Nelson; Ohio; Russell; Scott; Simpson; Taylor; Trimble; Warren; Washington; Woodford Heat Index Values from 100 to 105 Degrees Today Temperatures in the 90s and dew points in the 70s will push heat index values over 100 degrees in many areas. The heat index could approach 105 in southwest Indiana and the urban areas around Louisville. Take extra precautions to prevent heat stress if you work outside or engage in strenuous outdoor activities. Drink plenty of fluids and take breaks in the shade or air conditioning. Never leave children or pets unattended in a parked vehicle.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clinton County, KY
County
Clark County, KY
County
Scott County, KY
County
Hardin County, KY
County
Larue County, KY
City
Cumberland, KY
City
Grayson, KY
County
Hancock County, KY
City
Allen City, KY
County
Barren County, KY
County
Cumberland County, KY
County
Allen County, KY
County
Taylor County, KY
City
Butler, KY
County
Washington County, KY
County
Madison County, KY
County
Russell County, KY
County
Marion County, KY
County
Woodford County, KY
County
Casey County, KY
County
Breckinridge County, KY
County
Simpson County, KY
County
Grayson County, KY
County
Anderson County, KY
City
Hardin, KY
County
Monroe County, KY
County
Trimble County, KY
County
Garrard County, KY
County
Ohio County, KY
State
Ohio State
City
Marion, KY
County
Bullitt County, KY
County
Nelson County, KY
County
Metcalfe County, KY
County
Green County, KY
County
Warren County, KY
County
Lincoln County, KY
County
Jessamine County, KY
County
Adair County, KY
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
County
Butler County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
County
Boyle County, KY
County
Hart County, KY
County
Edmonson County, KY
County
Logan County, KY
City
Old Washington, KY
County
Fayette County, KY
County
Mercer County, KY
County
Meade County, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Bullitt#Green#Lincoln#Woodford Heat Index
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
CelebritiesABC News

Actor Ed Asner, TV's blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES -- Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” has died. He was 91. Asner's representative...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
CNN

Devastating Ida kills at least 1, leaves more than 1 million without power and many awaiting rescue from flooded homes

(CNN) — Hurricane Ida has ripped catastrophic gashes across southeastern Louisiana, killing at least one person, obliterating roofs, sapping power and sending rescuers scrambling Monday morning to untold numbers of flooded homes where people are anxiously calling for help. Ida, now a slow-moving tropical storm over southwestern Mississippi, still will...
PoliticsCNN

Elizabeth Holmes' trial is set to begin: Here's what you need to know

New York (CNN Business) — Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder and former CEO of Theranos, is set to go to trial this week, more than three years after being indicted on multiple federal fraud and conspiracy charges over allegations she knowingly misrepresented the capabilities of her company's proprietary blood testing technology.

Comments / 0

Community Policy