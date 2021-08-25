Cancel
Personal Finance

Aging Successfully: Senior citizens in the work place

By Opinion
Sequim Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn article in the Next Generation Personal Finances blog stated that as of February 2019, about 20 percent of senior citizens were either working or looking for work. The reasons seniors continue working, or return to work after retirement are countless. Making more money is only one of those reasons. The long list includes improved mental health, staying physically fit and engaging socially, as well as contributing to society. A friend recently shared how it is not wise to be alone with one’s thoughts for hours on end.

