Sign Up & Start Planning!
Moody Brides this one is for you! A deep and delicious color scheme in rich purples and reds. This photoshoot brings on a whole new take on a flower crown, meaning it's not just for the indie bride. We are loving the style in this shoot, pantsuits, gorgeous dresses, pinstripe suits ~ a big mood for your big day. Peep the hot pink outfit with the berret, a funky yet fabulous look for one of your 'maids. Get your pin it button ready, tons of inspiration for you to fall in love with.www.weddingchicks.com
Comments / 0