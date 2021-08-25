Cancel
Delaware County, IN

Wednesday, 8/25/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

woofboomnews.com
 4 days ago

Here’s the second story in our series about the seasonal flu – the statistics say it was almost non-existent last season, and we wondered how that may have happened. Dr. Donna Wilkins, Health Officer for the Delaware County Health Department answered our questions over the weekend, saying “Covid 19 mitigation measures such as staying home, wearing masks, social distancing, improved hygiene practices, and increased ventilation of indoor spaces likely contributed to the decline in the incidence of the seasonal flu last year.” She also wrote, “It’s possible that the focus on flu may have been less this year than in non-pandemic years therefore leading to less surveillance. People can have both Covid and seasonal flu but they may have only been tested for Covid.”

