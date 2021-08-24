Can i get motion and order forms to have order for interlock device removed because my dui was not alcohol related?
The Idaho Supreme Court has not approved any forms for criminal cases that I’m aware of. You should first reach out to the attorney who handled the criminal case for you. If that doesn’t go anywhere, in a misdemeanor case a defendant might get somewhere by writing a letter to the court and filing it in their case. Usually the court would treat that as a motion. Technically, a motion must be filed on the prosecutor also.avvo.com
Comments / 0