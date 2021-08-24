Cancel
Can i get motion and order forms to have order for interlock device removed because my dui was not alcohol related?

By Asked in Council, ID
 7 days ago

The Idaho Supreme Court has not approved any forms for criminal cases that I’m aware of. You should first reach out to the attorney who handled the criminal case for you. If that doesn’t go anywhere, in a misdemeanor case a defendant might get somewhere by writing a letter to the court and filing it in their case. Usually the court would treat that as a motion. Technically, a motion must be filed on the prosecutor also.

Congress & Courtsmarijuanamoment.net

Court Dismisses DEA Marijuana Rescheduling Case, But Judge Says Cannabis Reclassification May Be Coming Anyway

A federal appeals court has dismissed a petition to require the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to reevaluate marijuana’s scheduling under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA)—but one judge said in a concurring opinion that the agency may soon be forced to consider a policy change anyway based on a misinterpretation of the medical value of cannabis.
PoliticsWKRC

20 attorneys general sue Biden over school & work transgender, LGBTQ issues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, along with 19 other state attorneys general, Monday filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the Biden Administration from enforcing guidance on school and work transgender issues, guidance which they say threatens women's sports and student and employee privacy. Lead by...
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

Appeals From Family Court Orders

Many lawyers do not realize that appeals to the Appellate Division from the Family Court are governed by Article 11 of the Family Court Act with its own unique set of rules. This is because CPLR §5702 provides that appeals to the appellate division may be taken from any court of original instance, other than the supreme court or a county court, in accordance with the statute governing practice in that court.
Columbia, SCabccolumbia.com

AG Wilson joins group seeking to prevent the Biden administration from enforcing unlawful interpretations of new antidiscrimination laws

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says he is joining a group of 19 other states in a lawsuit in the Eastern District of Tennessee seeking to prevent the Biden administration from enforcing unlawful interpretations of new federal antidiscrimination laws regarding transgender athletes competing in women’s sports.
Tennessee Statetennesseestar.com

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery Sues Biden Administration to Stop Federal Guidance That ‘Threatens Women’s Sports and Student Privacy’

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery announced on Monday that he will lead a coalition of 20 states in a lawsuit against the Biden administration. In the suit filed Eastern District of Tennessee, Slatery and the other attorneys general. to prevent the Biden administration from enforcing specific federal guidance that “threatens...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Fifth Circuit deals blow to abortion providers hours before new Texas ban

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Sunday delayed legal proceedings over Texas’ sweeping new six-week abortion ban, dealing a major setback to abortion providers who have sued to stop the ban and setting up what will likely be a last-ditch plea to the U.S. Supreme Court with only hours left before the ban takes effect.
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Despite court's decision, Florida withholds school board salaries over mask mandates

The Florida Department of Education made good on a threat to withhold funding from local school districts that defied Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on mask mandates. Just days after a state judge ruled that the governor's ban was unconstitutional, Florida's education commissioner on Monday announced the state was withholding funds from Alachua and Broward counties "for their continued violation of state law."
Washington, DCWUSA

At least 17 Capitol riot defendants now 'effectively without counsel' with high-profile attorney John Pierce in hospital

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department warned judges Monday that at least 17 Capitol riot defendants may be “effectively without counsel” after the prominent right-wing attorney who represents them was reportedly hospitalized in potentially serious condition. In a filing Monday, the DOJ said attorney John Pierce, of the California-based firm Pierce...
Columbia, SCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

SC Supreme Court hears arguments on school masks, virtual learning

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Supreme Court on Tuesday morning heard arguments about mask mandates in schools and restrictions on virtual school. South Carolina’s Attorney General Alan Wilson sued the city of Columbia after it went ahead and passed a mask mandate in schools there. The attorney general said that move violated state law, which doesn’t allow state money to be used for mask mandates in schools.
ImmigrationMSNBC

'It’s a death trap, it is a death sentence': Supreme Court orders Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ immigration policy be reinstated

The Biden administration is now working to appeal Tuesday's Supreme Court decision, upholding a federal judge's order for the Biden administration to reinstate the controversial "Remain in Mexico" policy, which was put in place by the Trump administration. This comes as immigration advocates and lawyers have long warned of the violence and kidnappings asylum seekers face when they are waiting in Mexico. Paola Ramos, Author of Finding Latinx, Vice Correspondent and MSNBC Contributor, and MSNBC legal analyst Melissa Murray join American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what this means for asylum seekers and what legal options the Biden administration has to officially end the policy. Aug. 29, 2021.
Texas StateClick2Houston.com

Abortion providers appeal to U.S. Supreme Court in last-ditch effort to block new Texas law banning the procedure as early as six weeks

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas abortion providers made a last-minute plea to the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to overturn the state’s new abortion restrictions law, which is set to come into effect Wednesday and would ban the procedure as early as six weeks of pregnancy — a period when many women are unaware that they are pregnant.

Comments / 0

