Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Giving Surprise Pick-Ups For Free Through Lyft This Week

NBC San Diego
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is giving riders a chance to cruise through New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Atlanta for free using the Lyft rideshare app, according to a release. From Wednesday through Friday, riders could be surprised when ordering a Lyft XL with the iconic "Hot Dog on Wheels"...

www.nbcsandiego.com

