The League of Women Voters of Cape Ann will be hosting the first mayoral debate live with all six candidates at the end of this week. The debate is scheduled to take place Friday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m. at the Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Mayoral candidates Francisco Sclafani, Greg Verga, John Harvey Jr., Brian Pollard, Robert Russell and incumbent Sefatia Romeo Theken have said they will attend.