Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Whiskey Myers Rank Their Top 5 Songs — Radio Texas Live Legends, On Demand [Listen]

By Billy Dukes
Posted by 
101.5 KNUE
101.5 KNUE
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whiskey Myers are enjoy great success in 2021, but the group's newest fans may appreciate hearing them reflect on their best songs before the hard work paid off. During this episode of Radio Texas Live Legends, Whiskey Myers visit to talk about new music and old music, as of Aug. 2014. Host Buddy Logan jokes that Cody Cannon and his crew visit so often he may as well put them to work, and there's truth to that — could you imagine being on a softball team with one of the hottest acts in Texas?

knue.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
City
Tyler, TX
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Tyler, TX
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Green
Person
George Strait
Person
Cody Johnson
Person
Parker Mccollum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Live#The U S Army#Canadian#Turnpike Troubadours#Tune In
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Wide Open Country

Back to Country: Gruene Hall is a Piece of Texas Dance Hall Heaven

This article is part of Wide Open Country's ongoing series Back to Country, which celebrates country music venues around the U.S. Texas' most legendary dance hall, Gruene Hall, was built in 1878. It is Texas' oldest continually operating live music venue! The Hall hasn't changed much since it was first built in the 19th century. The 6,000 sq ft. dance hall has a pitched ceiling and still has the original layout with side flaps for open-air dancing, a bar, a small stage and an outdoor garden. In fact, it's changed so little that advertisements from the '30s and '40s are still hanging in the Hall today!
Celina, TXPosted by
101.5 KNUE

Texas’ Inaugural Troubadour Festival Promises Texas BBQ & Texas / Red Dirt Legends

There aren't many things that we love more here in Texas than live music and BBQ. Combine 'em, and people will come, Ray. The lineup has been announced, and the stage is set for the inaugural Troubadour Festival, November 6th at Old Celina Park in Celina, Texas. The live music lineup features some of the best Texas and Oklahoma have ever had to to offer, and the BBQ lineup, we'll let's just say outside of special festivals like this, you'd have to be damn near Superman to eat from so many iconic Texas joints in a single day.
Baytown, TXPosted by
US105

RaeLynn Expands ‘Baytown’ Into a Full Album, Previews New Songs With ‘Only in a Small Town’ [Listen]

In August 2020, RaeLynn made her debut on Round Here Records -- Florida Georgia Line's then-newly established label -- with her Baytown EP. The six-song project, named for her Texas hometown, was what the singer described as an immersive look into her personal and musical story, offering both swagger-filled earworms such as "Keep Up" and "Bra Off" as well as tender, revealing ballads including "Me About Me."
Sumter County, FLCitrus County Chronicle

Sumter singer set to debut first solo album

BUSHNELL — Sam Moran has a lot to sing about. From his stories and music, it’s apparent he’s experienced much, and created many bonds in his 64-year life. Now he’s followed a dream right into the recording studio for his first solo album – “Lines on His Face.”. Like many...
MusicPosted by
102.7 KORD

Top 5 LeAnn Rimes Songs

When LeAnn Rimes made her country debut, she couldn’t even drive yet. The teenage ingenue from Garland, Texas, was poised to become the 20th century's version of Patsy Cline thanks to her mature (even for a grownup!) pipes and girl-next-door aesthetic. Unfortunately, much of that never came to fruition, as Rimes’ personal life dominated the tabloids -- but she's still given us some darn good music.
MusicKBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1977, Crystal Gayle’s “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue” topped the country singles charts. The tune was from her album, “We Must Believe in Magic,” which was the first platinum album for a female country singer. The song also went on to be a Top 40 smash.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Randy Travis releases vault song from ‘Storms of Life: 35th Anniversary Deluxe Edition’

“Ain’t No Use” has never been heard until now. For 35 years, country music icon Randy Travis has brought the world chart-topping, genre-defining hits. Throughout his storied career, a select amount of songs never found a place on his critically-acclaimed catalog of albums. Now, along with the pre-order for his remastered album Storms of Life (35th Anniversary Deluxe Edition), Warner Music Nashville is releasing “Ain’t No Use” from the vault. Written by ​​Travis, “Ain’t No Use” brings back the Country Music Hall of Famer’s beautiful baritone on a never-before-heard toe tappin,’ boot scootin’ smash.
Musicnickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Country Music Star Tom T. Hall

Country music legend Tom T. Hall died on August 20 at the age of 85, according to NBC News. Born near Olive Hill, Kentucky, Hall's rural roots were obvious, as he was raised in a log cabin built by his grandfather. Hall's father was an ordained minister, according to the AP, and Hall began playing guitar as a child, writing his first song at 9.
MusicBillboard

Watch George Strait, Wynonna Judd, Mickey Guyton & More Perform for 'CMT Giants: Charley Pride'

CMT honored late country icon Charley Pride on Wednesday (Aug. 25) with the 90-minute special CMT Giants: Charley Pride, featuring a star-studded lineup including Jimmie Allen, Garth Brooks, Luke Combs, Mickey Guyton, Alan Jackson, Wynonna Judd, Gladys Knight, Reyna Roberts, Darius Rucker, George Strait, and more. Pride died Dec. 12, 2020, in Dallas due to complications from COVID-19. He was 86.

Comments / 0

Community Policy