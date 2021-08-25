Whiskey Myers Rank Their Top 5 Songs — Radio Texas Live Legends, On Demand [Listen]

There aren't many things that we love more here in Texas than live music and BBQ. Combine 'em, and people will come, Ray. The lineup has been announced, and the stage is set for the inaugural Troubadour Festival, November 6th at Old Celina Park in Celina, Texas. The live music lineup features some of the best Texas and Oklahoma have ever had to to offer, and the BBQ lineup, we'll let's just say outside of special festivals like this, you'd have to be damn near Superman to eat from so many iconic Texas joints in a single day.