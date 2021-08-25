Utah Arts Festival 2021: artÉmotion in collaboration with Ballet West set to premiere five dance commissions with live music
In the decade since the Utah Arts Festival added dance commissions to its chamber music and jazz world premieres, Ballet West artists have established stellar standards in the program. This year’s program (Aug. 27, 4:45 p.m., Festival Stage), however, takes the dance commissions to a new level, featuring more new works and artists than ever before and with live music accompanying each premiere.www.theutahreview.com
