Utah Arts Festival 2021: Five local companies set to perform on Festival Stage, The Round, highlighting Utah’s numerous strengths in dance.
This year’s Festival Stage and The Round programming at the Utah Arts Festival, as customary, includes some of Utah’s most influential dance institutions. In addition to the dance commissions being presented by artÉmotion (see accompanying feature at The Utah Review) in collaboration with Ballet West (Aug. 27, 4:45 p.m.), there are five performances by Repertory Dance Theatre, Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company, Children’s Dance Theatre of The University of Utah Tanner Dance, Percussive Footwork Ensemble and 1520 Arts.www.theutahreview.com
Comments / 0