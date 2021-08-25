Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Utah Arts Festival 2021: Five local companies set to perform on Festival Stage, The Round, highlighting Utah’s numerous strengths in dance.

By Les Roka
theutahreview.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s Festival Stage and The Round programming at the Utah Arts Festival, as customary, includes some of Utah’s most influential dance institutions. In addition to the dance commissions being presented by artÉmotion (see accompanying feature at The Utah Review) in collaboration with Ballet West (Aug. 27, 4:45 p.m.), there are five performances by Repertory Dance Theatre, Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company, Children’s Dance Theatre of The University of Utah Tanner Dance, Percussive Footwork Ensemble and 1520 Arts.

www.theutahreview.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Entertainment
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Arts Festival#Art Motion#The Utah Review#Children#1520 Arts#The Performing Arts#Remote#Polish#Iron Curtain#The Nw Dance Project#Compass#Regalia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...
EducationPosted by
CNN

Fauci: School Covid-19 vaccine mandates are a 'good idea'

(CNN) — Mandating Covid-19 vaccines for children to attend school in person is a "good idea" due to a strong benefit-risk ratio, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. "I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

Comments / 0

Community Policy