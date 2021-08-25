US: Durable Goods Orders decline by 0.1% in July vs. -0.3% expected
US Durable Goods Orders contracted at a softer pace than expected in July. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 93.00. "Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.7%," the publication further read. "Excluding defense, new orders decreased 1.2%. Transportation equipment, also down following two consecutive monthly increases, drove the decrease, $1.7 billion or 2.2% to $75.3 billion."www.fxstreet.com
