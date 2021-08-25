Cancel
AUD/USD trades with modest gains near 0.7260 ahead of US data

By Eren Sengezer
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD/USD is edging higher after retreating earlier in the day. US Dollar Index consolidates weekly losses near 93.00. Eyes on July Durable Goods Orders data from US. The AUD/USD pair closed the first two days of the week in the positive territory but edged slightly lower during the European trading hours on Wednesday. Nevertheless, the pair didn't have a difficult time erasing its losses and was last seen posting small daily gains at 0.7262.

