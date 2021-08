European stocks rose on Monday as investors reacted to the speech by Jerome Powell at the virtual Jackson Hole summit. In it, the Federal Reserve chair hinted that the bank could start tapering its asset purchases in the coming months if the US economic expansion continues. He also warned that the bank will not hike interest rates any time soon. In reaction to the speech, the US dollar index declined while American indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 index rose to an all-time high. The DAX and CAC 40 indices rose by more than 0.22% and 0.12%, respectively. US index futures also rose by less than 0.20%.