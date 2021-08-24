Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blue Lake, CA

City of Blue Lake is Working on a Local Road Safety Plan (LRSP) and Needs the Community’s Help

kiem-tv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLUE LAKE, Calif. (KIEM)- The City of Blue Lake has come up with a Local Road Safety Plan to combat the traffic issues from both residents and people driving through. They plan to collect collision information and “near miss” data which is a new approach they are taking to analyze traffic data. “Near miss” data goes unreported because neither an injury or fatality occurs. However the details surrounding an “almost” accident is crucial when creating a Local Road Safety Plan (LRSP)

kiem-tv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blue Lake, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rsp#Road Safety#Highway Safety#Lrsp#Community#City Engineer At
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
TravelPosted by
CNN

EU to recommend reinstating Covid-related travel restrictions on US, reports say

(CNN) — The European Union is expected to recommend on Monday that member states reinstate Covid-related travel restrictions and halt nonessential travel from the United States and five other countries, a diplomatic source told CNN on Monday.. The EU would reestablish coronavirus travel restrictions such as quarantine and testing requirements...
Video GamesPosted by
CNN

China bans kids from playing online video games during the week

Hong Kong/Beijing (CNN Business) — China has barred online gamers under the age of 18 from playing on weekdays and limited their play to just three hours most weekends, marking a significant escalation of restrictions on the country's massive gaming industry. Starting this week, minors will be allowed only an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy