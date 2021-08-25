Women Stepping Forward for Agriculture Conference coming to Billings
People can make plans now to attend the annual Women Stepping Forward for Agriculture Conference at the Big Horn Resort in Billings Sept. 28-30. This year’s conference is packed with speakers that will deliver information on today’s most relevant topics including putting structure to fundraising, building a business in agriculture, telling your story, calving 101, goal setting to advance your mission, and lots of opportunities for networking.www.havredailynews.com
