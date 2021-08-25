Cancel
Billings, MT

Women Stepping Forward for Agriculture Conference coming to Billings

By Tim Leeds
Havre Daily News
 4 days ago

People can make plans now to attend the annual Women Stepping Forward for Agriculture Conference at the Big Horn Resort in Billings Sept. 28-30. This year’s conference is packed with speakers that will deliver information on today’s most relevant topics including putting structure to fundraising, building a business in agriculture, telling your story, calving 101, goal setting to advance your mission, and lots of opportunities for networking.

