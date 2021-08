The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2) is being updated to provide support for contract producers left out of previous relief efforts. Livestock and poultry producers along with producers of specialty crops and other sales-based commodities will now be eligible for assistance. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) has established October 12 as the deadline to apply or make modifications to existing applications for CFAP 2. The announcement was welcome news to the agricultural industry.