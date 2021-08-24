Opinion: Pandemic brings added appreciation for high school sports

The first home football game isn’t until September 10, but for many sports, the Winhawks fall season starts in earnest this week. On Thursday, girls tennis will host two opponents at 9 a.m. at the Winona Middle School, boys and girls cross country will host time trials at 5:30 p.m. at the high school, girls soccer faces off with Mankato West at Paul Giel Field in Winona at 7 p.m., and Winhawks volleyball will compete with Caledonia at the Winona Senior High School gym at 7:15 p.m. the same day. Meanwhile boys soccer will travel to Mankato, Minn. Winhawks football will scrimmage with the Dodge Center, Minn.,-based Triton High School on Saturday and travel to Red Wing, Minn., for its first official game on September 3.