John W. Crnkovich, 47, of Sullivan, MO, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Meramec Nursing Center of Sullivan. John Wayne Crnkovich was born in Sullivan, MO, March 16, 1974, the son of John Crnkovich. He attended and graduated from Sullivan High School, class of 1993. John honorably served his country in the United States Navy and was stationed in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, from October 14, 1993 to October 13, 1997. He also attended Linn Technical School, from which he graduated in 1999. John was employed as a general foreman for IBEW Local 1 – Electricians Union for over twenty years.