Douglas G. Matzner nominated to Medical Licensing Board

By Chicago City Wire
Chicago City Wire
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDouglas G. Matzner was nominated in the Senate to be a member of the Medical Licensing Board on Tuesday, Mar. 13, according to the official Illinois General Assembly website. Senate rules state that any nomination must be submitted by an Appointment Message from the legally designated appointing authority for the position in question. The Appointment Message is controlled by the chairperson of the Executive Appointments Committee as the primary and exclusive sponsor. It is then assigned to the Executive Appointments Committee.

