Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Shaun Murphy nominated to Illinois Finance Authority

By Chicago City Wire
Posted by 
Chicago City Wire
Chicago City Wire
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShaun Murphy was nominated in the Senate to be member of the Illinois Finance Authority on Wednesday, Nov. 7, according to the official Illinois General Assembly website. Senate rules state that any nomination must be submitted by an Appointment Message from the legally designated appointing authority for the position in question. The Appointment Message is controlled by the chairperson of the Executive Appointments Committee as the primary and exclusive sponsor. It is then assigned to the Executive Appointments Committee.

chicagocitywire.com

Comments / 0

Chicago City Wire

Chicago City Wire

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
583K+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago City Wire - Covering policy and local government in Cook County, IL.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate#Illinois General Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Illinois Statesangamonsun.com

Darren Hancock nominated to Illinois State Medical Disciplinary Board

Darren Hancock was nominated in the Senate to be a member of the Illinois State Medical Disciplinary Board on Tuesday, Apr. 17, according to the official Illinois General Assembly website. Senate rules state that any nomination must be submitted by an Appointment Message from the legally designated appointing authority for...
Politicsprairiestatewire.com

Paul Cellini nominated to Illinois Workers' Compensation Commission

Paul Cellini was nominated in the Senate to be an arbitrator for the Illinois Workers' Compensation Commission on Wednesday, Nov. 7, according to the official Illinois General Assembly website. Senate rules state that any nomination must be submitted by an Appointment Message from the legally designated appointing authority for the...
Illinois Statesangamonsun.com

Michael J. Busch nominated to State Board of Illinois

Michael J. Busch was nominated in the Senate to be a member of the State Board of Illinois on Wednesday, Jan. 24, according to the official Illinois General Assembly website. Senate rules state that any nomination must be submitted by an Appointment Message from the legally designated appointing authority for the position in question. The Appointment Message is controlled by the chairperson of the Executive Appointments Committee as the primary and exclusive sponsor. It is then assigned to the Executive Appointments Committee.
Politicslptv.org

State Senator Paul Gazelka Steps Down as Majority Leader

Early Wednesday morning, Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka announced he would be stepping down from his role as Majority Leader. He is the highest ranking Republican office holder in the state. Gazelka sent the GOP caucus a letter Wednesday morning informing them of his decision to step down from...
PoliticsPosted by
Chicago City Wire

Neil Richard Heller nominated to Illinois Finance Authority

Neil Richard Heller was nominated in the Senate to be member of the Illinois Finance Authority on Tuesday, Apr. 10, according to the official Illinois General Assembly website. Senate rules state that any nomination must be submitted by an Appointment Message from the legally designated appointing authority for the position...
Illinois Statesangamonsun.com

Garrick Hodge nominated to Illinois State Medical Disciplinary Board

Garrick Hodge was nominated in the Senate to be a member, public of the Illinois State Medical Disciplinary Board on Tuesday, Feb. 6, according to the official Illinois General Assembly website. Senate rules state that any nomination must be submitted by an Appointment Message from the legally designated appointing authority...

Comments / 0

Community Policy