Universal publishes the final trailer for Candyman: why is it not a good idea to repeat names in front of mirrors?

Early on in Nia DaCosta’s Candyman, Anthony (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), the film’s star, is having a conversation with his girlfriend, Brianna (Teyonah Parris), her brother, Troy (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett), and her brother’s new boyfriend, Grady (Kyle Kaminsky), about gentrification. Specifically, they’re describing the area of Chicago where the Cabrini-Green high-rise housing projects stood before most of the buildings were destroyed in the ’90s. “White people built the ghetto and then erased it when they realized they built the ghetto,” Brianna says. “Everywhere is haunted,” Anthony offers. Such dialogue is representative of the movie as a whole — trite observations and wooden, moralistic chatter. When a movie has a plot that is predicated on a killer spreading fear by word of mouth, you want to be moved by the beats of good writing: airy language that leaves enough room for the sound design to underscore its intimations and phrasing like an open window you didn’t remember leaving up, its curtains hanging in the breeze, the tailwind trailing right to your subconscious. Instead of dialogue that inspires fright, viewers of this new Candyman get overblown discourse.