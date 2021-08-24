Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Universal publishes the final trailer for Candyman: why is it not a good idea to repeat names in front of mirrors?

marketresearchtelecast.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithin days of the film’s release, Universal Pictures published a New preview of Candyman, Nia DaCosta’s next slasher. It is a scene in which we can see the consequences of saying “Candyman” 5 times in front of a mirror. A quick demo of what awaits us on August 27 in theaters.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nia Dacosta
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Tony Todd
Person
Vanessa Estelle Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wandavision#Monkeypaw Productions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesThrillist

The Ending of the New 'Candyman' Brings Back a Familiar Face

Nia DaCosta's reboot ends with a nod to the 1992 original movie. This post contains spoilers for Candyman. For as long as we've known there's been a new Candyman movie on the horizon, those who were familiar with Bernard Rose's 1992 original wondered: Would Tony Todd be back to reprise his role as the titular slasher, aka Daniel Robitaille? In the final moments of Nia DaCosta's sequel-slash-reboot, that question is answered. The last line of dialogue in the film belongs to a de-aged version of Todd, who emerges floating and surrounded by bees.
MSNBC

'Candyman' is not a good film. Black people still need it.

I know I’m not alone when I say the thought of watching a movie in theaters these days freaks me out. But if any flick could get me back to the cinema, it would be “Candyman,” the new sequel to the same-titled 1992 horror film. In the words of multihyphenate mogul Issa Rae, I went to root for everybody Black.
MovieWeb

First Candyman Clip and Featurette Teach You Not to Play with Mirrors

August 27 will see the new Candyman haunt the screens with the release of one of the most highly-anticipated horror movies in years. This new film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Colman Domingo along with Tony Todd and Vanessa Estelle Williams reprising their roles from the original film. It's directed by Nia DaCosta, with producer Jordan Peele. Check out the brave and cocky teenagers take their try in front of the mirror in the first clip.
Moviesimdb.com

No, The 'Candyman' Cast And Crew Won't Say "Candyman" Five Times In A Mirror

As anyone who's seen the original 1992 Candyman movie knows, saying Candyman's name five times in front of a mirror will summon the hook-handed killer's presence. He's like Bloody Mary, only bloodier. Maybe you've tried the mirror invocation, or maybe you've just heard about it through pop culture osmosis. The...
wegotthiscovered.com

Speak Into Your Microphone To Unlock The Latest Candyman Trailer

The new Candyman film, which was co-written by Jordan Peele, builds on the classic 1992 horror film about the ghost with a hook for a hand, who can be summoned into this world by saying his name five times into a mirror. Both films take place in Chicago’s Cabrini-Green housing projects and explore the legacy of racial violence in the inner city.
Moviesflickdirect.com

Summon the Candyman to See the Film's Latest Trailer

A new website has launched for the upcoming "Candyman" film from Nia DaCosta, and it comes with a surprise treat. Fans who go to the website and say the Candyman's name five times into the computer's microphone will be able to summon the man himself and unlock the film's final trailer.
MoviesPosted by
CultureMap Dallas

Candyman remake provokes a scary good racial reckoning

Throughout their history, horror movies have often been allegories for more serious subject matter. You name the real-world concern, chances are it’s been addressed in some form in a horror movie. In 2017, writer/director Jordan Peele kicked off a new reckoning of race issues with his stellar Get Out, a theme that now continues with the remake of Candyman.
Moviesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

'Candyman' director Nia DaCosta makes history

"Candyman" director Nia DaCosta has become the first Black female director to have a film debut in the top spot in the US box office, Universal Pictures announced Tuesday. According to Box Office Mojo, the horror film, a sequel of the 1992 movie, made over $22 million over the weekend.
Literary Hub

Read the Clive Barker story that inspired the classic horror film

By now, you’ve probably seen the celebratory headlines: the new version of Candyman directed by Nia DaCosta, a reboot of the 1992 cult classic, has made cinematic history. According to People, DaCosta is the first Black female director to debut at the top of the US box office. In its first weekend alone, the film made over $22 million. DaCosta also co-wrote the reboot, dubbed a “spiritual sequel,” with Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld.
Moviesbuzzfeednews.com

Why The New "Candyman" Isn't Very Good

Early on in Nia DaCosta’s Candyman, Anthony (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), the film’s star, is having a conversation with his girlfriend, Brianna (Teyonah Parris), her brother, Troy (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett), and her brother’s new boyfriend, Grady (Kyle Kaminsky), about gentrification. Specifically, they’re describing the area of Chicago where the Cabrini-Green high-rise housing projects stood before most of the buildings were destroyed in the ’90s. “White people built the ghetto and then erased it when they realized they built the ghetto,” Brianna says. “Everywhere is haunted,” Anthony offers. Such dialogue is representative of the movie as a whole — trite observations and wooden, moralistic chatter. When a movie has a plot that is predicated on a killer spreading fear by word of mouth, you want to be moved by the beats of good writing: airy language that leaves enough room for the sound design to underscore its intimations and phrasing like an open window you didn’t remember leaving up, its curtains hanging in the breeze, the tailwind trailing right to your subconscious. Instead of dialogue that inspires fright, viewers of this new Candyman get overblown discourse.
Moviesmxdwn.com

The Horror of ‘Candyman’ Surprises at Box Office Grossing $22.4 Million

At first, it didn’t seem like a title that could rub shoulders with big blockbusters or films much more advertised in theaters. The new version of Candyman, the serial killer with a sharp hook for hand, emerged from the mind of novelist Clive Barker, had a budget of just $25 million and has become, upon its release, the sleeper hit of the summer season.
marketresearchtelecast.com

Candyman, the horror movie that became an unexpected box office success

In a weekend in which it is estimated that 63 million dollars were raised, which is equivalent to 58% of what the box office received during the same period but in 2019, before the pandemic broke out, everything indicates that normality come back little by little. In this context, one of the great premieres of the past week was candy man, movie directed by Our DaCosta and focused on the saga that starred Tony Todd in the 90’s.
Chicago, ILLoyola Phoenix

Nia DaCosta’s ‘Candyman’ is a Serviceable, Thematic Mess

Could the expectations for “Candyman” be any higher? It’s a remake of a beloved 90s horror flick, directed by up-and-coming director Nia DaCosta and produced and written by Jordan Peele. This movie had the promise to be something different á la “Get Out” or “Us.”. Ambitious to a fault, this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy