MUSIC PICKS: AUG 26 - SEP 1

Local band Cinders is back with their first album since 2018's Looking Forward to Looking Back, an indie-pop-rock effort that gave them a lot of popular fuel. Earlier this year, they began dropping singles once more, among them "Growing Up," "A Fix of Nostalgia," "Eyes Half Open" and "Rock Bottom." One of them, though, "Afternoon," came with a music video, and highlighted the struggle of life under COVID, a reality that influenced and affected the band and the writing of this new album, No One's Home. However, statements from the band about the album imply that while they may have been feeling and internalizing these sad times, that doesn't mean they can't still stick to their happy-go-lucky musical guns. Produced by the band and mixed by the Grammy award-winning engineer Phil Joly (of Daft Punk, Lana Del Rey and The Strokes fame), the album drops this Friday, Aug. 27. They'll celebrate the following night with an album release on Saturday, Aug. 28 at The Complex, in collaboration with X96. Support comes from fellow locals, the indie rock bands Squid Panic and With Andrea. This all-ages album release has doors at 7 p.m., tickets $16. Visit thecomplexslc.com for more info and to purchase tickets.