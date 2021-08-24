Transfix Expands Footprint with New Office in Downtown Atlanta

CHICAGO (CBS) — A suburban mover is so troubled that there is an arrest out warrant for him – and the federal government has stripped him of his ability to haul stuff across state lines. He also has the worst possible rating with a prominent consumer group. So wait till you find out the answers he gave to CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas about his seemingly serious situation. Bulls Moving says it is headquartered in an unmarked building in Gurnee. The company boasts online of “the best moving services in the U.S.” Lindsay Williams doesn’t see it that way. “Infuriated, angry,” Williams said. “We really thought...