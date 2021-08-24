Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Transfix Expands Footprint with New Office in Downtown Atlanta

dcvelocity.com
 8 days ago

August 24, 2021 (New York, NY) Transfix Inc., a leading transportation solutions provider, today announced the opening of a new office in Atlanta, Georgia, a burgeoning hub for technology and logistics, and an epicenter for the movement and distribution of freight. “This expansion reflects the continued execution of our aggressive...

