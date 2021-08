CNN has aired the final interview with the Michigan congressman who died less than a year after resigning from the GOP following disagreements with former President Donald Trump. The interview was aired after the death of Rep Paul Mitchell, aged 64, on 22 August from renal cancer. It was carried out by Jake Tapper, and Mr Mitchell wished for it to be broadcast after his death. The former lawmaker spoke from hospice after his cancer, diagnosed in June, became terminal.In December 2020, Mr Mitchell resigned from the Republican Party in reaction to Mr Trump spreading unverified claims that the...