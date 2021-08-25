Cancel
Gimenez: August 31st Withdrawal ‘a Sign of Utter Weakness’

By Daniel Molina
floridianpress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Florida Rep. Michael Waltz (R) introduced a resolution to condemn President Joe Biden (D) over the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban. Mounting criticism from GOP members has now led to a number of Republicans to call for an official investigation into the President’s withdrawal from the country. One of those proponents is freshman Florida Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R). Gimenez is a member of the House Homeland Security Committee has called the withdrawal “a sign of utter weakness and total incompetence.”

