Gimenez: August 31st Withdrawal ‘a Sign of Utter Weakness’

This week, Florida Rep. Michael Waltz (R) introduced a resolution to condemn President Joe Biden (D) over the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban. Mounting criticism from GOP members has now led to a number of Republicans to call for an official investigation into the President’s withdrawal from the country. One of those proponents is freshman Florida Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R). Gimenez is a member of the House Homeland Security Committee has called the withdrawal “a sign of utter weakness and total incompetence.”