Not to spoil the conclusion for this edition of Cooperstown Chances, but Yadier Molina will one day have a plaque in the Hall of Fame’s hallowed gallery. The Cardinals lifer might not get to Cooperstown in his first year on the ballot, but he has my vote, and he’ll have the votes of plenty of my BBWAA colleagues when he appears on the ballot with the rest of the class of 2028. He’s already announced that 2022 will be his final season in the bigs, and his contract for next season is already signed.