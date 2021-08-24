Cancel
Smith: Former MSU star signed by Miami Heat based on potential

By David Smith
reflector-online.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDJ Stewart has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Miami Heat, giving him a likely spot in training camp for Miami. After going un-drafted, Stewart was added to the Heat's summer league roster where he started three of their seven games. Compared to his stats while playing for Mississippi State University, his summer league performance was underwhelming. He averaged 5.6 points and 12.2 rebounds while shooting 33% from the field and 20% from behind the arc playing 14.6 minutes per game.

