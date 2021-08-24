MSU soccer bounces back, topples Ragin' Cajuns
Cowbells rang and fans cheered as the Mississippi sun beat down on the ladies of the Mississippi State University soccer team while they stepped onto the field for the start of Sunday's match. The Bulldogs would soon reign victorious with a final score of 2-0. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette put up a strong defensive effort against the Bulldogs, but it was not enough to prevent a maroon and white triumph.www.reflector-online.com
