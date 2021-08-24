Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

MSU soccer bounces back, topples Ragin' Cajuns

By Lydia Palmer
reflector-online.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCowbells rang and fans cheered as the Mississippi sun beat down on the ladies of the Mississippi State University soccer team while they stepped onto the field for the start of Sunday's match. The Bulldogs would soon reign victorious with a final score of 2-0. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette put up a strong defensive effort against the Bulldogs, but it was not enough to prevent a maroon and white triumph.

www.reflector-online.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
State
Louisiana State
Local
Mississippi College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Cajuns#Arizona State University#Msu#Lipscomb University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CelebritiesABC News

Mike Richards exits 'Jeopardy!' executive producer role

Mike Richards is officially out as executive producer of "Jeopardy!" after recently stepping down as the quiz show's new permanent host. The news was shared with "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" staff Tuesday via an internal note from Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of business and strategy for both game shows.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
POTUSNBC News

Biden to address end of Afghan war amid criticism over chaotic U.S. exit

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden was slated to make his first remarks since the end of the U.S. operations in Afghanistan on Tuesday afternoon as the White House looked to counter criticism over the chaos surrounding the American withdrawal and refocus attention on his domestic agenda. The last U.S. flight...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida withholds funds from two districts with mask mandates

Florida’s Department of Education announced that it was withholding funds from two school districts over their mask mandates. Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran announced Monday that the department has withheld funds in the amount of monthly school board member salaries from Alachua and Broward county districts for implementing mask mandates that parents do not have the option to opt out of, violating a state order.

Comments / 0

Community Policy